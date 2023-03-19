Sunday, March 19, 2023
Ecuador | At least 12 people died in the earthquake in Ecuador

March 19, 2023
At least 12 people died in the earthquake in Ecuador

There was an earthquake in southern Ecuador on Saturday with a magnitude of 6.8.

the city of Bálao near southern Ecuador, there was an earthquake on Saturday afternoon with a magnitude of 6.8.

According to local authorities, at least twelve people have died in the earthquake. The injured are being treated in hospitals. Reported about it CNN.

Picture: Europa Press / ZUMA

The earthquake was classified as an orange alert level, which means a significant number of fatalities and a potentially widespread disaster.

No tsunami warning has been issued for the area.

