Ecuador | At least 12 people died in the earthquake in Ecuador

the city of Bálao near southern Ecuador, there was an earthquake on Saturday afternoon with a magnitude of 6.8.

According to local authorities, at least twelve people have died in the earthquake. The injured are being treated in hospitals. Reported about it CNN.

The earthquake was classified as an orange alert level, which means a significant number of fatalities and a potentially widespread disaster.

No tsunami warning has been issued for the area.