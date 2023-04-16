Sunday, April 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Ecuador | At least 12 inmates died in the prison riot

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 16, 2023
in World Europe
0
Ecuador | At least 12 inmates died in the prison riot

In Ecuador’s prisons, there is a bloody battle for control of the drug trade.

At least Twelve inmates have been killed in riots at a prison in the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, prosecutors said Saturday.

This is the same prison where six prisoners were found hanged on Wednesday. On Thursday, three prison guards were killed while they were in town. On Friday, at least three prisoners were wounded in an exchange of shots in the prison.

In Ecuador’s prisons, there is a bloody battle for control of the drug trade. In the second year since February, more than 400 prisoners have been killed in clashes in the country’s prisons.

Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port on the Pacific coast, is also a major hub for drug trafficking. Ecuador, on the other hand, is located between the world’s two largest producers of cocaine, Colombia and Peru.

#Ecuador #inmates #died #prison #riot

See also  Lawsuits | A man carried dynamite in his car and called the emergency center saying he was going to blow up the Jyväskylä police station - sentenced to suspended prison
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Den Bosch is filing a complaint against the municipality of The Hague for secretly ‘dumping’ homeless people: ‘Scandalous’

Den Bosch is filing a complaint against the municipality of The Hague for secretly 'dumping' homeless people: 'Scandalous'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result