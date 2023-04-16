Ecuador | At least 12 inmates died in the prison riot

In Ecuador’s prisons, there is a bloody battle for control of the drug trade.

At least Twelve inmates have been killed in riots at a prison in the port city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, prosecutors said Saturday.

This is the same prison where six prisoners were found hanged on Wednesday. On Thursday, three prison guards were killed while they were in town. On Friday, at least three prisoners were wounded in an exchange of shots in the prison.

In the second year since February, more than 400 prisoners have been killed in clashes in the country's prisons.

Guayaquil, Ecuador’s main port on the Pacific coast, is also a major hub for drug trafficking. Ecuador, on the other hand, is located between the world’s two largest producers of cocaine, Colombia and Peru.