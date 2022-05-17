Italy rescued from the World Cup in Qatar? Yes, no, maybe. According to Federgolf president Franco Chimenti, who spoke to “La politics in the ball” on Rai Gr Parliament, the hypothesis would be more than concrete: “There is a possibility that Italy will be rescued for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a possibility much more concrete than everyone thinks. It seems that Ecuador used a non-Ecuadorian player who did not have the right to play. And for this he could pay. There is talk of possibility but there are extremes that this happens. If so, a that point we should think about the national team that should replace him. There is a FIFA rule that speaks of repechage and the highest team in the rankings: and this is certainly Italy “.