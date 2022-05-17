The South Americans would have made a mistake by employing a Colombian player during a qualifying match against Chile. The hypothesis of the president of Federgolf: Azzurri fished out based on the ranking
Italy rescued from the World Cup in Qatar? Yes, no, maybe. According to Federgolf president Franco Chimenti, who spoke to “La politics in the ball” on Rai Gr Parliament, the hypothesis would be more than concrete: “There is a possibility that Italy will be rescued for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, a possibility much more concrete than everyone thinks. It seems that Ecuador used a non-Ecuadorian player who did not have the right to play. And for this he could pay. There is talk of possibility but there are extremes that this happens. If so, a that point we should think about the national team that should replace him. There is a FIFA rule that speaks of repechage and the highest team in the rankings: and this is certainly Italy “.
Scenarios
–
In reality the question is more tangled. It is true that Chile has filed a complaint against Ecuador for having used the player Byron Castillo during the qualifiers, according to the Chileans of Colombian nationality. Chile is demanding that Ecuador be defeated at the table in all those games in which Castillo has been used. Obviously, if that were the case, Chile would qualify and not Ecuador. The hypothesis called into question by Chimenti would instead be that of the exclusion of Ecuador for a recovery based on the FIFA ranking. In this case it would be Italy, without any doubt (we are sixth, ed), which would take away a place from the share of South America. Possible? We’ll see.
May 17, 2022 (change May 17, 2022 | 13:45)
