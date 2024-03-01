The Government of Ecuador requested permission from Mexico to enter its embassy in Quito and arrest Jorge Glas, vice president during the presidential term of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), who has been in that diplomatic headquarters since last December awaiting a response to the requested asylum.

The Ecuadorian Government He asked Mexico to allow him to proceed to arrest Glas at its embassy in Quito since, if they grant him asylum, “it would make void all the commitments made in international instruments such as the United Nations Convention against Corruption,” according to sources from the Foreign Ministry confirmed to Efe.

In the document, the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry asks the Mexican ambassador, Raquel Serur, for her consent “so that the forces of order (Police), which depend on the Ministry of the Interior, enter the premises of the (diplomatic) mission and carry out the capture of Mr. Jorge David Glas Espinen, ordered by the National Court of Justice of Ecuador.”

Before making this request, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ecuador, Gabriela Sommerfeld, had already anticipated weeks before that, if Mexico granted him asylum, The Government of Daniel Noboa would not grant safe passage for Glas to leave the country without being detained.

Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuador.

Glas, which at the end of 2022 He was released after serving five years in prison for two convictions for bribery and illicit association of eight and six years in prison, respectively, he is being prosecuted for alleged embezzlement (embezzlement) in the 'Reconstruction' case of the coastal province of Manabí after the 2016 earthquake.



In mid-December 2023, Glas, who considers himself innocent and a persecuted political victim of 'lawfare', arrived at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, when there was still no arrest warrant against him.

At the beginning of January, a judge ruled that he be placed in provisional prison for the Manabí reconstruction case.

The Prosecutor's investigation determined that There would be an abuse of public money for the benefit of third parties, natural and legal, who were contractors and supervisors of the signed contracts.

Glas spent five years and four months in prison after being sentenced to eight years for bribery in the 'Bribery' case. where Correa was also disqualified and sentenced to six years for illicit association related to the bribery scandal of the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

The former vice president, who held the position during part of Correa's mandate and the first months of Lenín Moreno's mandate (2017-2021), has said that he will seek to reverse that case after the Supreme Federal Court of Brazil annulled the tests of the computer system of Odebrecht.

The asylum request presented by Glas is reminiscent of the case of former Correista minister María de los Ángeles Duarte, also convicted in the 'Bribery' case, who for nearly two and a half years was housed with her minor son in the residence of the Argentine ambassador waiting for the Government of that country to resolve her asylum request.

At the end of 2022, the Government of the then Peronist president Alberto Fernández granted her asylum, but the Executive of the conservative Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso denied her safe passage, so the former minister left Ecuador without the local authorities noticing until reaching Venezuela.

This generated strong diplomatic tension between Argentina and Ecuador, which mutually expelled their ambassadors and were unable to appoint new heads of mission until four months later.

