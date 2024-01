Police officers operating at the headquarters of the TC television channel, where armed and hooded men entered and threatened employees during a live broadcast, in Guayaquil, Ecuador. | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Torres

The Ecuador Police arrested two people allegedly in connection with the murder of prosecutor César Suárez, who worked on the case of the invasion of a television station by an armed commando and followed cases related to drug trafficking, terrorism and organized crime.

“We apprehended two suspects involved in the murder of prosecutor César Suárez, in Guayaquil, after investigative procedures that allowed us to identify their alleged participation in the criminal act,” the general commander of the police, César Zapata, wrote on his X account. A rifle, two pistols, feeders and two vehicles were seized from the prisoners.

The murder of prosecutor Suárez was committed this Wednesday (17), in the coastal city of Guayaquil, in the midst of a state of emergency and declaration of internal armed conflict by the government of President Daniel Noboa in the face of a spiral of violence unleashed last week and attributed to criminal gangs.

Suárez, who had recently interrogated those detained in the canal invasion TC Television in Guayaquil, he was murdered by gunmen who shot at his vehicle as he was heading to a hearing on a drug trafficking case, without being protected by a security team.

The government of Ecuador condemned the shooting of the prosecutor and ratified its commitment to support the administration of justice in the context of the internal war it is waging against transnational organized crime.

The State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, also lamented Suárez's murder and said that the Public Ministry will not stop its fight against organized crime groups.

In this sense, he appealed to law enforcement bodies to “guarantee the safety of all of us who carry out our duties”, as well as to the Judicial Council to authorize judicial hearings carried out by prosecutors from anti-organized crime units to be carried out in a telematic way. (With EFE Agency)