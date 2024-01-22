Police authorities in Ecuador arrested 68 people, this Sunday (21), for attempting to invade a hospital in the province of Guayas, in the southwest of the country. Those involved are being investigated for being part of one of the criminal factions operating in the region.

In a post on the social network X, police reported that the men entered the hospital to “protect a member of their organization”, who was taken to the health institution after being injured. Authorities also said that they seized firearms and drugs from them, in addition to discovering a clandestine rehabilitation center where alleged members of the faction were hiding.

“We neutralized suspected terrorists who were trying to take over the facilities of a health home in Yaguachi, Guayas, with the intention of protecting a member of their organization, the same one who was hospitalized as injured in the early hours of the morning”, reported the Ecuadorian police on X .

In one of the media published on the same social network, it is possible to see dozens of men wearing only their underwear, lying on the floor with their hands behind their heads.

The operation took place at a time when the state of emergency continues in Ecuador, with a nighttime curfew, as well as the declaration of internal armed conflict against organized crime groups.

Last week, there was a wave of attacks and violent actions attributed to these groups, which included kidnappings of police officers, murders, detonation of explosives, burning of vehicles, prison riots and the invasion of a television station by 13 armed hooded men, now detained.

Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa has identified organized crime gangs as terrorist groups and belligerent non-state actors to be neutralized by the Armed Forces, which are now responsible for the country's security.

The crisis began with the escape from prison of Adolfo Macías 'Fito', leader of the criminal group Los Choneros, before he was transferred and isolated in a maximum security prison.