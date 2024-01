The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, decreed this Monday (8) a state of exception in the country, which will initially last 60 days | Photo: EFE/ José Jácome

Ecuadorian police arrested seven men, allegedly members of the Los Lobos criminal gang, with explosives near the border with Peru.

The operation took place in the city of Ibarra, thanks to an alert received by the country's emergency service, which allowed the terrorists to be intercepted as they traveled along the Urcuquí road in a van guarded by two motorcycles.

Before their arrest, the vehicles used by the criminals were registered as stolen in the city of Machala, close to the border with Peru, and in the capital, Quito.

Security agents said that, of the seven detainees, three are foreigners. Furthermore, the authorities found explosive equipment with them, such as dynamite, which was seized and is being investigated for being linked to a report of terrorism in the Imbaya region, where the police found two cars with explosive material and gas cylinders, which “would be used ​​as car bombs to carry out terrorist attacks in the city of Ibarra”, they stated.

A document about the case, released by Ecuador's security forces, points out that the criminals had “two explosive charges three meters away, the first being made up of 13 high-powered explosive cartridges, of Peruvian origin”.

To date, more than 70 people have been arrested for their involvement in the wave of violence that has set the country on fire since Monday (8).