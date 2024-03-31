In Ecuador, soldiers have arrested one of the suspected masterminds of the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio. Security forces said on Saturday that he was one of the leaders of the Los Lobos (the Wolves) drug cartel.

The suspect, codenamed “Vicente,” is accused of being involved in Villavicencio’s murder. The former trade unionist and journalist wanted to fight corruption and tax evasion in the South American country. He was shot dead last August during a campaign rally in Quito.

In addition to “Vicente,” twelve other suspects were arrested, two of whom were injured, it said. $200,000, weapons, ammunition and explosives were confiscated. Two other Los Lobos leaders are already in custody. Last month, the Attorney General's Office announced that five suspects in the murder case would be brought to justice.

The government in Quito has been fighting increasing violence from criminal gangs for months. 22 of them, including Los Lobos, were declared terrorist groups. According to media reports, Los Lobos has thousands of members and is one of the dominant forces in the prisons, which are notorious for outbreaks of violence.