The Ecuadorian Armed Forces arrested 1,327 people, 143 of them suspected of terrorism, last week, during the state of emergency declared by Daniel Noboa's government, in an attempt to overcome the wave of violence unleashed by criminal groups in penitentiaries and on the streets.

According to the updated balance, released this Sunday (14) by the so-called Security Axis – made up of military, police and government commanders, in the last seven days, security forces carried out a total of 12,974 operations across the country.

These operations are the result of the application of the state of exception and “internal armed conflict” decrees issued by the government to curb the spiral of violence that has hit the country since the escape from prison of Fito, leader of the Los Choneros faction, on the 7th.

The state of exception, which is expected to last until early March, includes a six-hour curfew, between 11pm and 5am, when police forces patrol cities.

In the executive decree recognizing an “internal armed conflict,” the government identified at least 22 transnational organized crime groups and listed them “as terrorist organizations and belligerent non-state actors.”

Among them, the groups Águilas, ÁguilasKiller, Ak47, Caballeros Oscuros, ChoneKiller, Choneros, Covicheros, Cuartel de las Feas, Cubanos, Fatales, Gánster, Kater Piler, Lagartos, Latin Kings, Lobos, Los p.27, Los Tiburones were mentioned. , Mafia 18, Mafia Trébol, Patrones, R7 and Tiguerones.

According to experts, the designation of these groups as belligerents opens a legal door for the Armed Forces, together with the police, to act with all their resources to neutralize them.

In the latest assessment, the Security Axis reported that, among the operations carried out in the last seven days, 32 were directed against terrorist groups and that five people identified as terrorists were killed.

The report also stated that two police officers were killed in the line of duty and that there were no casualties within the military ranks. It also indicated that 27 prisoners who escaped from prisons where inmate riots occurred were recaptured.

Security forces also seized 491 firearms, 268 bladed weapons, 12 feeders (bullet magazines), 14 boats, 462 explosives, 10,241 rounds of ammunition, 135 cell phones and 2,755 gallons of fuel (about 10,428 liters) during the operations.

A total of 343 vehicles and 195 motorcycles were recovered, the report added, noting that ten attacks on police infrastructure and 13 attacks on public and private buildings were recorded in the last six days.

The spiral of violence began a week ago, shortly after President Noboa announced that he was preparing to launch the “Phoenix Plan”, with the aim of regaining control of prisons, many of them internally dominated by criminal groups, whose rivalries left more than 450 inmates killed since 2020 in a series of prison massacres.

This violence also spread to the streets, making Ecuador one of the most violent countries in the world, with 45 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2023. (With EFE Agency)