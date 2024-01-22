Ecuador arrested more than 3,000 people in 14 days of internal armed conflict

In the first 14 days of the Ecuadorian government's declaration of an internal armed conflict against organized crime in the country, 3,052 people were arrested by the Security Forces, of which 158 are being accused of involvement in terrorism crimes.

The number appears in an Ecuadorian government report released this Monday (22) on police and military operations carried out in the country under this new scenario, in which 22 organized crime groups were considered terrorists and belligerent non-state agents.

Ecuadorian authorities also claim to have killed five members of these gangs now classified as terrorists since the 9th. Two police officers were killed and another 11 freed from several kidnappings carried out by these groups.

During this period, 1,036 firearms, 1,319 bladed weapons, 135 weapon feeders, more than 40,200 ammunition and almost 5,000 explosives were seized.

The country's police authorities also seized more than 22 tons of drugs and more than US$23,200 (R$114,000) in cash.

During this 14-day period, the seizure of a semi-submersible with more than 3 tons of cocaine and crewed by three Colombians who were arrested also drew attention.

According to the government's report, in these 14 days there were 13 attacks on public and private infrastructure and 12 on police establishments.

Amid the state of emergency and the internal armed conflict, with the military in charge of security, last Wednesday (17) prosecutor César Suárez, who led the investigations into the armed attack on the TC television channel on the 9th, was murdered. January in Guayaquil, which ended with the arrest of 13 people.

The internal armed conflict was declared by the president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, on January 9, in the face of a wave of attacks and violent actions carried out by organized crime, including the kidnapping and murder of police officers, warnings of explosions, burning vehicles and riots simultaneous in prisons with employees taken hostage, now released.

During these riots, around 90 prisoners escaped, including Fabricio Colón Pico, considered one of the leaders of the “Los Lobos” gang and accused of planning an assassination attempt against the attorney general, Diana Salazar.

Before these episodes, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, better known as 'Fito', leader of “Los Choneros”, one of the most violent groups in the country, and now cataloged by Daniel Noboa's government as a terrorist, had fled.