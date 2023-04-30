Guayaquil – In the coastal area of ​​Guayaquil, in Ecuador, an armed attack left 10 people dead. This is the second violent event that has been recorded on the coast of that country during the month of April. That country is on alert due to the increase in situations related to drug trafficking. The authorities are investigating what happened.

In an armed attack, 10 people were killed and two were injured in the city of Guayaquil, as reported this Sunday by the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office and Police.

A rifle and 9-millimeter caliber pistols were found at the scene, the Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office reported on its Twitter account.

“At the moment, our investigation and intelligence units are carrying out operational actions to identify those responsible,” the National Police tweeted. has offered to provide more details about the fact in the next few hours. So far there are no arrests.

This is the second violent act on the Ecuadorian coast this month. The first occurred on April 11, when an armed group opened fire on fishermen in a port in Esmeraldas. That time nine people died.

The wave of violence has desperate Ecuadorians. The authorities took extreme measures to deal with the attacks, kidnappings and murders, for which reason the criminal groups linked to international drug trafficking will be considered terrorists because they represent a threat to the security of the State. The measure will allow the mobilization of the military without the need to declare a state of emergency.

News in development…

With Efe and Reuters