In recent years, Ecuador has become one of the most violent countries in Latin America | Photo: EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

The head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador, Jaime Vela, announced a new review of operations carried out in the country this Wednesday (10). Such operations are underway after President Daniel Noboa's government declared the existence of an “internal armed conflict” in the country, empowering security forces to directly combat organized crime.

According to Vela, the Armed Forces and the National Police of Ecuador carried out military operations against several criminal groups, considered by the government at the moment to be terrorists, which culminated in the death of five faction members and the arrest of another 329 to date. Vela also noted that 61 weapons, 418 ammunition and 24 explosive devices were seized.

Authorities also reported that the country's prisons continue to be the main challenge for security forces, as there are several ongoing rebellions. Ecuador confirmed this Wednesday that 139 hostages are still under the control of imprisoned criminals.

On the other hand, authorities confirmed that they have already recaptured 28 criminals who escaped from jail during the security crisis in the country and that they also managed to rescue 41 individuals who were held hostage by criminals in different parts of Ecuador.

Vela assured that the government and security forces of the South American country are working to completely recover the national territory.

“I ask that you have faith and trust in your Armed Forces and your National Police,” he said.