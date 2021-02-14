At the end of a discussion lasting several hours, on February 12, at the National Electoral Center (CNE), Guillermo Lasso and Yaku Pérez, who represent the right and environmentalists respectively, agreed to demand a recount of the votes cast during the first presidential round in Ecuador.

[voiraussi : 699820 : Lire aussi]

Six million votes, 45% of ballots, under review

The members of the electoral tribunal, predominantly anti-Corréistes according to the former officials of the Citizen Revolution, granted this request and 6 million votes, or 45% of the ballots, will be revised. “We have an obligation to respond with transparency”, explained Diana Atamaint, president of the CNE. According to the first results published by the authority, the liberals (19.74%) and the indigenist movement (19.38%) are fighting for the place in the second round, scheduled for April 11, and now denounce fraud. Left-wing candidate Andrés Arauz, supported by former President Rafael Correa (2007-2017) in exile in Belgium, managed to rise to the top with 32.70% of the vote.

“We have an obligation to respond with transparency”, explained Diana Atamaint, president of the CNE.

Lenin Moreno’s policy contested in the street

The friendly attitude of these two candidates – with positions a priori antagonistic – aims to ensure reciprocal support in the event of accession to the second round after the recount. “From now on, you and I must build a politico-personal relationship that suits Ecuador”, thus explained the former banker Guillermo Lasso. And add: “I don’t see you as an adversary in this process, I support you, because I am looking for the same as you. “ Understand, the defeat of the experience of the left already well underway by the outgoing president, Lenin Moreno, yet dubbed by Rafael Correa. But Moreno made the choice of authoritarianism and repression to force the return of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its procession of austerity measures, yet widely contested in the street.

[voiraussi : 698918 : Lire aussi]

Yaku Pérez believes in his fate, however, and is convinced that he is best suited to beat Andrés Arauz in the second round. “For you, it is very difficult, almost impossible, to beat correism”, he told Guillermo Lasso, the defeated presidential candidate in 2013 and 2017. In addition, his experience as Minister of the Economy in 1999, which led at the time to dollarization in the midst of the crisis, pleads against him, according to the leader of the Pachakutik party.

[voiraussi : 699724 : Lire aussi]

The Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador will not let go

The ecological training is however crossed by contradictory currents. Its representatives in the National Assembly, who vote regularly with the right (suppression of Julien Assange’s political asylum, lower taxes for the highest incomes, etc.), oppose the progressive wing of the party which participated in the movement popular fall 2019 against rising gasoline prices.

“Our fight is against the right, no matter where it comes from. “ Cotopaxi Indigenous and Peasant Movement (MICC)

One party this weekend rejected a possible agreement with the right. ” Warning ! A meeting to count the votes between Yaku Pérez and Guillermo Lasso does not mean an agreement with the right. It would be illegitimate and outside any organic decision of the Conaie (Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador – Editor’s note) and the Pachakutik. Our fight is against the right, no matter where it comes from ”, warned the Indigenous and Peasant Movement of Cotopaxi (MICC). The powerful Conaie, for her part, warned that she would continue the fight against the right “In the streets and at the ballot box”. Despite these internal dissensions, Andrés Arauz would see a better eye a second round which would oppose him to the right-wing candidate. Everything is played out now.