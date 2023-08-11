Another attack against a candidate in the upcoming elections in Ecuador: this time the target was Estefany Puente, who runs for the National Assembly. Armed individuals on motorcycles approached her vehicle in the city of Quevedo, Los Rios province, and opened fire. Puente was in the car with her father and a collaborator of hers, she rebuilt ‘El Universo’, when the attackers opened fire on the windshield and right side of the car before fleeing. The attack comes a few hours after the assassination of presidential candidate Francisco Villavicencio, shot to death at the end of a rally in Quito.

I am all Colombian and linked to organized crime the six arrested for the assassination of Villavicencio. This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior, specifying that the arrests took place during a series of raids in a neighborhood in the south of Quito, during which weapons and ammunition were also seized.

The man who opened fire and killed the 59-year-old candidate, who was leading an electoral campaign against corruption and the growing presence of drug cartels in the country, was killed in an exchange of fire with the police officers who intervened. His nationality was not specified.

“I’ve asked the FBI for assistance in the homicide investigation“, confirmed the president of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso on social media in the past few hours, announcing the imminent arrival of “a delegation” in the country. Lasso, who is not a candidate, declared a state of emergency, proclaimed three days of mourning national and mobilized troops.