Ecuador decided to transfer old Russian equipment to the United States, despite the position of the Russian Federation

Ecuador will transfer Russian military equipment to Washington in exchange for new equipment. Head of State Daniel Noboa spoke about this. Moscow's protest did not influence the country's decision.

According to him, the Russian authorities refer to the fact that this is military equipment, but Ecuador has proven that it is scrap metal.

Within the framework of international agreements, military equipment cannot be transferred, but such scrap metal can be Daniel NoboaPresident of Ecuador

At the same time, Noboa stressed that Ecuador will not sever relations with Russia. He called Moscow’s position “not entirely adequate,” since large-scale unrest is currently taking place in the country. “And if they want to help us, God grant that they do it,” he concluded.

A Ukrainian serviceman stands at his position at a front line on the border with Russia. Photo: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

Russia called the transfer of equipment an unfriendly step

In early January, Noboa announced that Ecuador would transfer old Russian and Ukrainian equipment to the United States in exchange for new equipment worth a total of $200 million. Russian Ambassador Vladimir Sprinchan, in turn, noted that Moscow would perceive this action as an unfriendly step.

Sprinchan called the sending of equipment a contribution to the Ukrainian conflict, pointing out the contradiction in the position of Ecuador, which positions itself as a neutral party in the issue of the Russian special operation.

The Ecuadorian authorities were informed of Russia's position that the Americans did not need to send this equipment; moreover, it was called scrap metal; it was needed by those who know how to handle Russian-made equipment. And we warned the authorities that this would be an unfriendly step Vladimir SprinchanRussian Ambassador

The US is trying to convince Latin America to transfer weapons to Ukraine

An Ecuadorian soldier in a tank. Photo: Gary Granja/Reuters

On January 19, the head of the US Southern Command, General Laura Richardson, said that Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua and six other countries still have Russian weapons. The American authorities are ready to exchange it for their own if Latin American countries help Ukraine.

Kremlin official Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia will closely monitor US attempts to convince Latin American countries to transfer weapons to Kyiv. According to him, in this situation it is necessary to keep in mind the legal and legal restrictions on any supplies to third countries.