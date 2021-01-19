His shadow hovered on Sunday over the televised debate between the presidential candidates; his name has been mentioned dozens of times. Andrés Arauz, alone, did not mention his mentor: the ex-Ecuadorian socialist president Rafael Correa, who was succeeded four years ago by his vice-president, Lenin Moreno, immediately rallied, in the most brutal way possible, to the diktats of the International Monetary Fund. After this obscure parenthesis, marked by the 2019 uprising against austerity, violently repressed (7 dead, 1,343 injured, hundreds of arrests), Correa, condemned for corruption after a judicial masquerade, stripped of his rights political and forced into exile, saw in Arauz a loyal successor.

The person concerned assumes his political affiliation, refutes any tutelage, plays with those who are moved at his young age. “Correa will be my main advisor. But it is I who will be president ”, he slices. At 35, this heterodox, middle-class economist, who studied in Mexico what he calls “The plumbing of the international monetary system”, is not a novice. As early as 2007, he already appeared as one of the figures of the “citizen revolution” initiated by the leftist party Alianza Pais in power. First an advisor on financial policy, he took the reins of the central bank in 2009, before joining the government in 2015 as Minister of Knowledge. This dazzling course was able to forge an image “technocratic”, that of a cold economist, only concerned with clues: the candidate, who prances at the head of the polls with more than 37% of the voting intentions, intends to erase this impression. In a campaign film with lively rhythms, he appears in shirt sleeves, on the accordion, all smiles.

An allowance of $ 1,000 for a million families

Basically, no false note, he makes constant music heard: that of a categorical rejection of neoliberal logic and the prescriptions of donors which have led, he analyzes, to a “self-induced” recession. . His main campaign axis: the break with the policies of public spending cuts demanded by the IMF in return for heavy debt – 6.5 billion dollars. On the contrary, he insists, to get out of the spiral of an economic crisis aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which is particularly deadly in Ecuador, we must increase public investments and social spending. Its priorities: the creation of an allocation of $ 1,000 for one million families, the overhaul and strengthening of the public health system, the free and massive distribution of vaccines against the coronavirus, the end of privatizations and the creation of 800 000 jobs.

What financing could support such a stimulus plan, in a bloodless country, affected by the fall in the price of hydrocarbons, deprived of monetary leeway by the complete dollarization of the economy? A moratorium on “illegitimate” debts, the creation of a wealth tax, the establishment of strict capital controls to prevent their escape abroad. And then, he adds brazenly, “We are already in dialogue with Chinese banks”.

Enough to provoke the ire of Wall Street and the apostles of the free market: the experts of the Bank of America were quick to stick him the label of dangerous “populist”. Arauz answers them without blinking in the columns of the very liberal Financial Times: “We see no sense in continuing the current program decided by the IMF with the Moreno government. Firstly because the amount of resources is too low and secondly because the conditionality associated with it is absolutely counterproductive to the growth and development needs of Ecuador. “

The gap is widened with the right and its candidate Guillermo Lasso

Despite all the obstacles posed to his camp and to his candidacy, Andrés Arauz has established himself as the favorite in an election that he can win in the first round, if he gathers 40% of the votes and takes place at least 10 points ahead of the candidate who came second. So far, he has widened the gap with right-wing candidate Guillermo Lasso, 65, a third-time candidate, main shareholder of Bank of Guayaquil, an ultraconservative linked to Opus Dei who has multiplied his fortune by 30 when he was Minister of the Economy during the devastating financial crisis of 1999. On the left, his main competitor, Yaku Perez, 51, benefits with his environmental program from the support of the powerful Confederation of Indigenous and Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie). The latter promises, if elected, to take an oath before “The Pachamama, the cosmos, the universe, the ancestors”. More prosaic, Arauz says he is attached to the plurinational State defined by the Constitution and judges, about an indigenous movement hostile to extractivist choices, that, “If there have been conflicts in the past, it is time to heal the wounds”. Word of “Patriot, democrat and progressive”. His running mate, Carlos Rabascall, has no doubts that he is wearing “The DNA of the citizen revolution”. But, he adds, “He has his own thinking. He does not build an imagination but rather poses scenarios that he can realize ”. If the left emerges victorious from these general elections, the pragmatic Andrés Arauz would become the youngest president ever elected. A revenge, for the one that his opponents mocked, after his appointment, as a “Perfect stranger”.