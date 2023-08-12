Sinaloa and Ecuador have two things in common: shrimp and drugs. The first is a source of commercial controversy since Sinaloan fishermen and aquaculturists oppose Ecuadorian shrimp entering the country both legally and illegally. In the case of the latter, and specifically cocaine, it represents a multimillion-dollar business whose dispute has plunged the South American country into a wave of growing and brutal violence.

The most recent related episode is the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio after leaving a campaign event. Villavicencio, formerly a journalist, had denounced threats from the leader of Los Choneros, José Adolfo Macías Villamar, alias Fito. Los Choneros are one of the most powerful criminal groups in Ecuador and operate as partners of the Sinaloa Cartel in cocaine trafficking. They are so powerful that Fito is in custody, but he exercises violence from inside the prison.

After the assassination, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency for 60 days. From Mexico, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador questioned that “there were no elements” to affirm the version that the Sinaloa Cartel was behind the murder.

The truth is that, beyond what the investigations into the murder of Villavicencio could shed, the criminal dispute over cocaine trafficking in Ecuadorian territory has the inhabitants of that country facing a wave of terrible violence and there are no signs of that will end soon.

I say so for two reasons: the first is that the cocaine market is expanding and is too attractive to abandon; and second, there are no institutional elements in terms of security and justice to think that the states involved – destination, transit or production countries – are winning the battle against organized crime.

According to report United Nations report on cocaine, in 2020 there was a record in the production of this drug with more than 2,000 tons worldwide, which is due both to the increase in coca leaf cultivation in Bolivia, Peru and Colombia , as well as the growth in demand due to the greater number of users in various regions of the world.

According to that report, in 2020 the United States ranked fifth in cocaine use in the world with 2.4% of its population. Far behind are Mexico and Ecuador, which actually function as transit countries. Hence the fight between the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel in Ecuadorian territory for control of cocaine trafficking.

As in large parts of Mexico, the Ecuadorian government is also being overwhelmed by organized crime. Los Choneros, Los Lobos and other gangs dispute the territory violently in alliance with the Mexican cartels.

According to the same UN report, the Sinaloa Cartel operates as a network of cells with specific functions in the cocaine supply chain. One of their tasks is the formal acquisition of speedboats for traffic across the Pacific Ocean. They also collect the drug in various Central American countries such as Costa Rica and take it to certain Mexican Pacific states to later transfer it to the border with USA.

Another section of the report emphasizes that most of the South American cocaine traffic to the United States is done through the sea: with speedboats with powerful outboard motors that in Sinaloa are known as “viajeras”, semi-submersibles and maritime containers, but also It can even include planes.

Since 2015 in Sinaloa we have documented strong cocaine seizures in Ecuador and Mexico related to Sinaloan operators, as well as various arrests. In fact, in February 2022, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a bulletin to Sinaloan Miguel Ángel Valdez Ruiz for “materially contributing to cocaine trafficking” to the United States in collaboration with Walder Emilio Sánchez Farfán, alias El Gato, detained in February of this year in Colombia as the most wanted drug trafficker in Ecuador.

The Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Brian E. Nelson, explained that Valdez Ruiz had direct contact with Ismael Zambada García, one of the longest-serving leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, and was responsible for helping him receive Sánchez’s cocaine. Farfan from Ecuador. “Valdez Ruiz uses his fleet of private planes to transport cocaine from Ecuador to Sinaloa,” Nelson said in statements recovered by the newspaper Expreso.

While the seizures and isolated detentions continue, the violence spreads and this 2023 Ecuador could close the year with an intentional homicide rate of 40 per 100,000 inhabitants, well above the Mexican rate of 25 registered in 2022.

In other words, the sophisticated transnational drug trafficking operation that the Mexican cartels lead in the Latin American region requires approaches and collaboration schemes between the countries involved that understand it this way to combat it; Otherwise, they will continue to lose the battle against a violence that already reaches high levels of politics.

Adrian Lopez Ortiz He is a journalist and director of the newspaper Northwest.

