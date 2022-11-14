Ecuador and its list for the World Cup in Qatar: is Byron Castillo going?

Ecuador announced the list of footballers, who will play the Qatar World Cup 2022under the command of the Argentine coach, Gustavo Alfaro.

The great expectation lies in whether the Ecuadorians would include in the list Byron Castillocenter of a big problem that almost takes away the quota for Qatar.

Castillo, of Colombian origin, was injured and finally did not enter the group for the World Cup.

