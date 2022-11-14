Monday, November 14, 2022
Ecuador and its list for the World Cup in Qatar: is Byron Castillo going?

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 14, 2022
in Sports
Colombian National Team

Ecuador players celebrate the first goal against Colombia.

Photo:

Courtesy Colombian Soccer Federation

Ecuador players celebrate the first goal against Colombia.

The Argentine coach, Gustavo Alfaro, defined the call.

Ecuador announced the list of footballers, who will play the Qatar World Cup 2022under the command of the Argentine coach, Gustavo Alfaro.

The great expectation lies in whether the Ecuadorians would include in the list Byron Castillocenter of a big problem that almost takes away the quota for Qatar.

Castillo, of Colombian origin, was injured and finally did not enter the group for the World Cup.

Advance…

