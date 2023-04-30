Ecuador | An armed assailant opened fire in the middle of a soccer game, killing ten

The victims were watching a football game inside and outside a local store when the shooting began.

Ten one person has been killed in a shooting in Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, reports news agency AFP. Ecuadorian Exp– newspaper, the shooting took place on the night between Saturday and Sunday local time.

According to the newspaper, eight people died on the spot.

The police told the message service on Twitter on Sunday night local time looking for perpetrators. The police have not confirmed that the perpetrator or perpetrators have been found.

According to Expreso, the victims were watching a soccer match between Ecuadorian teams Técnico Universitario and Barcelona SC inside and outside a local store when the shooting began.

“At first we thought the sounds were from fireworks,” a local resident told the newspaper.