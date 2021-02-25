In the midst of the prison crisis in Ecuador, the Government of Lenín Moreno activated on Thursday the Security Committees in different provinces of the country, especially in those where there have been more clashes between gangs in prisons; all in an attempt to stop the riots that have already claimed the lives of 80 inmates.

Four practically simultaneous riots in different prisons in Ecuador on Tuesday, February 23, left images that have impressed the citizens and authorities of the Andean country; with clashes that have already claimed the lives of at least 80 prisoners, some of them from rival gangs. A situation that the provisional government of Lenín Moreno is trying to stop, so this Thursday it activated the Security Committees in the most affected provinces.

In the last hours, the Ecuadorian security forces have considered the situation in two detention centers under control – No. 4 in Guayaquil and El Turi, in the city of Cuenca – after new attempts at mutiny and riots of the inmates during the night of Wednesday, according to the National Service of Integral Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty of the country (SNAI).

In a brief statement, the agency specified that, after the intervention of the National Police, “it was possible to restore order and regain control in the Guayas Number 4 and Cotopaxi Number 1 Centers for Deprivation of Liberty (CPL).”

The scenarios in which the riots took place since Tuesday were the Litoral Penitentiary, in Guayaquil; and the Turi Rehabilitation Centers, in Cuenca; and from Cotopaxi, in Latacunga; in addition to a fourth center in Guayaquil that did not appear in the first information.

In Guayaquil there was a new mutiny on Wednesday night, and the police acted to dismantle it. The general commander of the Police, Patricio Carrillo, said that the security forces intervened to stop the “aggressiveness and irrationality” of the criminal groups.

This moment they report excesses again in the penitentiary center in Guayaquil, with the obvious disadvantage in the face of the aggressiveness and irrationality of the criminal groups, the police will enter again with the necessary rational force, God protect our personnel. – Patricio Carrillo (@CarrilloRosero) February 25, 2021

The prisoners recorded on their mobile devices how members of other gangs, imprisoned in maximum security areas, were murdered by their rivals. The Executive asked that images and videos of deceased prisoners not be disseminated out of respect for the families.

Despite the fact that the origin of these bloody confrontations has not yet been located, the involvement of criminal organizations seems undeniable, since the outgoing Moreno Executive has not been able to prevent the detention centers from being under his control.

In this regard, the director of the penitentiary system (SNAI), Edmundo Moncayo, spoke of a fierce struggle for power in prisons in which at least six Ecuadorian gangs related to drug trafficking are involved –Choneros, Los Lagartos, Los Lobos, Tiguerones , Los Pipos and Chonekillers–.

The despair of the relatives of the prisoners

Family members were crying in the vicinity of the affected prisons, full of uncertainty and helplessness, as they demanded that the police intervene and stop the confrontations. They have not yet recovered from the horror of Tuesday. They could only watch how the riot police entered the prisons with long-range weapons, shields and gas bombs.

Relatives of inmates cry outside the prison in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on February 25, 2021, as they demand that the police intervene during a riot taking place inside. At least 79 inmates were killed in simultaneous riots attributed to gang warfare in four prisons in Ecuador, authorities said Wednesday. © José Sánchez / AFP

“My heart is in my hand because I don’t know anything about my son, they don’t give us any information,” said one of the relatives at the gates of the No. 4 penitentiary in Guayaquil.

The desperate situation has led some relatives of the prisoners to protest the management of the crisis.

It is not the first time something like this has happened in Ecuadorian prisons. In fact, the tension within Ecuador’s detention centers has been brewing for at least two years.

In 2019, a series of riots in just a month and a half led the president to declare a state of emergency in the prison system. At the time, the authorities recognized that there was a lack of resources and infrastructure that made it impossible to maintain control and security within the centers.

With cells unlocked, inmates with cell phones at their disposal, and extensive collaboration from corrupt officials, the mutiny was inevitable.

Mismanagement and corruption as a backdrop

The main conjecture regarding what happened revolves around the murder of the leader of the Choneros in December. In fact, the director of SNAI, Edmundo Moncayo, said that they expected some kind of retaliation or settling of accounts for what happened, although not of this magnitude.

With the same response that he gave in 2019 to the prison riots, proclaiming a state of emergency, Lenín Moreno did not hesitate to attribute what happened to organized criminal groups.

“Dark forces threaten our coexistence,” he declared in a video released by the Presidency in which he assured that there are “no coincidences” and that yesterday’s events are “the consequence” of an increase in drug trafficking.

The adjustments of accounts in prisons are also recorded in a context of overcrowding close to 30% according to specialized agencies, a deficit of prison staff of 70%, or lack of budget for prisons and corruption, among other factors. Abuses by the prison police of prisoners have also been reported.

Overcrowding has been an officially recognized problem for years, despite the construction of new prisons. A factor related to the poor legislation in this regard and the imprisonment of those investigated who still do not have a final sentence for fear that they will flee. This causes those convicted with a final sentence to live with people who are still being processed.

In Ecuador, the prison population is around 40,000 prisoners despite the fact that there is space for 29,600. The public investment of 1.2 million dollars in infrastructure and other prison services has not been enough to stop the wave of violence that is being experienced in Ecuadorian prisons.

Now, despite the security forces and the government assuring that the situation is under control, Ecuador is under alert for possible outbreaks of violence in the prisons, as many relatives fear.

With EFE and local media