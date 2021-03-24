The president of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, and the new Minister of Health, Mauro Falconí, acknowledged on Tuesday that the country did not have a “structured plan” for vaccination against COVID-19.

Both assured that, because of this, “in 72 hours” one has been built that “can really be of use.”

“We thought it existed because it was manifested several times in the media, but surely I was alone in the head of the minister of Health (Juan Carlos Zevallos), “explained Moreno, who attended the first vaccination day at the Monte Sinaí hospital, northwest of Guayaquil.

The president has indicated that in the absence of a plan, Falconí worked “all weekend, without rest” to produce a useful one, reports the Ecuadorian media The universe.

The incoming minister regretted, for his part, the “disorganization” of previous ministries and it has asserted that it will be corrected “with the passage of time”.

“We have not found a structured vaccination planWe have not found data to assure us of maintaining a plan or continuing a plan. Therefore, this Minister of Health has had to build it in 72 hours, “reiterated Falconí, who takes office to replace Rodolfo Farfán.

The former minister resigned after 20 days of management in the portfolio previously held by Zevallos, an exit that was prompted by the scandal in the application of the vaccine to people who were not considered a priority in phase 0.

On the other hand, the president on Tuesday justified the inoculation of several ministers and officials close to the Presidency on a “state security” issue.

In this sense, Falconí indicated that he had already sent the lists of vaccinated for the corresponding investigations of the Prosecutor’s Office.

So far, the first dose to 140,765 people and the second to 38,205 within the framework of phase 1 of the Vaccine Plan, which is aimed at health professionals, the elderly, police or firefighters.

Ecuador also accumulates more than 312,000 confirmed cases and 16,000 deaths since the pandemic broke out, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

