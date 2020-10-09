Three people protected with masks await their turn to test for coronavirus, outside a clinic in Quito, Ecuador, on July 29. Dolores Ochoa / AP

The Ecuadorian government had estimated that it would take 48 hours to calculate whether it had sufficient support from its creditors to alleviate the pressing debt payment for the next 10 years. But this Monday, President Lenín Moreno announced the “great news” early in the morning that the country had reached the majority necessary to renegotiate foreign debt bonds. The Ministry of Finance recalled in a statement the conditions of the initial offer, now crystallized in an agreement: a reduction of 1,540 million dollars compared to the 17,375 million dollars issued in bonds, a five-year grace period in capital and a notorious reduction in interest rates.

Despite the tensions in recent days with two minority groups, Ecuador finally reaped 98.15% support in nine of the 10 debt tranches, for which it required 66% support. In the 2024 bond, which required a 75% approval for the restructuring, the country obtained 95.42%. “These percentages are unprecedented, which shows the confidence that there is in the new direction of the Lenín Moreno government,” Minister Richard Martínez celebrated at the press conference in which he shared details of a negotiation that has been handled 100 % virtual due to the limitations imposed by the covid-19 pandemic. “The process has not been without risks and obstacles,” acknowledged the minister and referred to the demand of two investment funds that intended to stop the process but that “was happily dismissed,” Martinez said, by a New York court .

The Finance Minister also announced that in the coming weeks there will be news about a new agreement with the International Monetary Fund, after the one signed in 2019 for 4.2 billion dollars faded due to the impossibility of compliance in which the country had fallen due to its economic situation. This new approach, Martínez said, is an important phase to complete the renegotiation.

The restructuring makes the debt “more sustainable, accessible and coherent” for the Ecuador situation, but also, the authority pointed out, it will generate a benefit by contributing to the “arrival of fresh dollars for the Ecuadorian economy, either through financing or investment ”. That, said the minister, is key to sustaining the dollarization of the economy.

Without the renegotiation, Ecuador had to start paying this year, amid the pandemic and a recurring large fiscal gap, a series of annual installments that started at $ 1,375 million this year and exceeded $ 4,300 million in 2027. So until 2030. But the initial offer now accepted by creditors, grants a grace period of five years in capital and two in interest that reduce payments until 2023 to less than 500 million dollars. In addition, it restructures all annuities and leaves them in amounts ranging from 1,800 to 2,500 million dollars until 2040. The rates, which now oscillate between 7.7% and 10.7%, are lowered to an average of 5.3%, the highest being 6.9%.

Ecuador has extended the deadline until Friday so that bondholders that have not yet commented on the restructuring offer can do so. It is expected, the government specified, that the date of the formal exchange of the bonds, that is, the closing of the operation, will occur on August 12.