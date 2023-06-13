Ecuador | A woman who was declared dead knocked on the coffin lid at her funeral

Doctors had declared the woman dead when she did not respond to CPR. Ecuador’s Ministry of Health is investigating the incident.

To death proclaimed 76-year-old Ecuadorian Bella Montoya showed signs of life from inside the coffin during his own funeral. Many international media, such as AFP, BBC and The Guardian.

Montoya was initially pronounced dead last week. He had been taken to the hospital on Friday due to a suspected heart attack. Montoya had been unconscious during the transport.

Montoya was pronounced dead by the doctor after efforts were made to revive him.

According to the BBC, Montoya’s son Gilber Rodolfo Balberán Montoya had told the local media that her mother was taken to the hospital on Friday at 9 o’clock. By mid-afternoon, the doctor had confirmed that the mother had died.

Montoya had been in the coffin for several hours when the next of kin heard a knock on the coffin and noticed that he was breathing.

According to the news agency AFP, the Ecuadorian media reported on the topic while celebrating. The headlines talked about the woman’s “resurrection”.

Montoya is currently being treated at a local hospital.

“My mother is receiving oxygen therapy. His heart condition is stable. The doctor pinched his hand and he reacted to it,” Montoya’s son told local media.

Ecuador’s health ministry said it was investigating the case and monitoring Montoya’s treatment.