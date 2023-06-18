Ecuador | A woman who knocked on her coffin at her own funeral died

The Ecuadorian Ministry of Health is still investigating the case of the woman who was found alive in her coffin.

in Ecuador a woman thought to be dead, who turned out to be alive in his own coffin is dead. At least they reported on it CNN, The Guardian and AP.

A 76-year-old Ecuadorian Bella Montoya was originally pronounced dead about a week ago after suffering a heart attack when he did not respond to CPR.

However, during the funeral, the next of kin started to hear knocking on the coffin and Montoya was found to be breathing. According to AP, Montoya had been in the coffin for five hours.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she received intensive care and the Ecuadorian Ministry of Health began to investigate the case.

Seven after a day of intensive care, Montoya died in hospital on Friday. Ecuador’s Ministry of Health confirmed that he died of a stroke.

Montoya, a retired nurse, was taken to the same funeral home where she knocked on his casket a week earlier.

His son told the AP that he will be buried in a public cemetery.

Health officials have not yet said whether the investigation into Montoya’s case has progressed.