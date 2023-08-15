Ecuador, Construye bets on Christian Zurita, decision overturned on ‘running mate’ Andrea Gonzalez Nader

Gone is the name of Andrea González Náder, now there is that of the investigative journalist Christian Zurita. The Construye party has retraced its steps in Ecuador and has changed its decision in the past few hours in view of next Sunday’s vote after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, murdered on Wednesday after a rally in Quito.

There was no certainty about the candidacy for the presidency of Gónzalez Náder because the environmentalist she had already been registered as a candidate vice president and so, for this position, she should remain in the running. “In the absence of clear answers from the electoral commission – the party said – and in the light of the furious reaction of some political circles, we will not risk it”.

After the Villavicencio assassination, President Guillermo Lasso imposed a state of emergency for 60 days. In the past few hours at the press conference, Zurita and Gónzalez Náder wore bulletproof vests. Zurita has previously collaborated with Villavicencio on corruption investigations.

