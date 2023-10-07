The European Union ambassador to Ecuador, Charles-Michel Geurts, said that “80% of the cocaine leaving Ecuador is destined for EU countries” through several seaports.

“In recent weeks, significant seizures have been reported in the ports of Algeciras (Spain), Rotterdam (Netherlands) and Antwerp (Belgium),” explained the diplomat.

All drug shipments were found in containers legally transporting bananas from Ecuador.

“The good news about the seizures in recent weeks is that they were all possible thanks to the work of Ecuador’s intelligence,” the ambassador said.

Ecuador replaced Colombia in the cocaine trade with Europe. Last August 25, the Spanish police announced the largest seizure of this drug in the country in its entire history: 9.5 tons. The Ecuadorian nation is a key point for the exit of cocaine, because “several departure points have been created in its territory, through at least three maritime routes from Guayas, Esmeraldas and Manabí”, as revealed in a report from the Office of United Nations against drugs and international crime.