The tortoise species “chelonoidis chathamensis” is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

A group of 36 Galapagos giant tortoises, born and bred in captivity, have been reintroduced to their original habitat on San Cristobal Island, one of the largest in the Ecuadorian archipelago.

These 36 Chelonoidis chathamensis, one of fifteen different endemic subspecies of Galapagos turtles, have been deposited in the northeastern part of the island, home to an estimated population of some 6,700 turtles, the Galapagos National Park said in a statement ( PNG), Tuesday, September 29. This species of turtle is considered endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Turtles, aged between six and eight years, and weighing between 3 and 5 kilograms, “went through a quarantine process prior to their release”, said the director of PNG. Turtles, aged between six and eight years, and weighing between 3 and 5 kilograms, “went through a quarantine process prior to their release”, he added. Their temperature was taken as well as their heart rate, blood and stool tests were done to rule out any disease or parasite before reintroduction.

Over the past eight years, a total of 75 turtles Chelonoidis chathamensis bred in captivity have been reintroduced to San Cristobal. The Galapagos, 1,000 km off the Ecuadorian coast, have one of the most fragile ecosystems, with unique flora and fauna.