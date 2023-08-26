The Electoral Council of Ecuador orders to “repeat the legislative elections” abroad after noting that technical problems registered with the electronic voting system may have prevented thousands of voters from exercising their rights. We will therefore vote again, but only for the choice of parliamentarians and not for the presidency.

Read also

In Ecuador, six seats in the National Assembly are reserved for deputies elected from abroad. According to data from the CNE, of the approximately 400,000 residents abroad, approximately 100,000 people have registered in the system to vote and only 51,623 have expressed preferences. The authorities have also reported cyber attacks against the electronic voting system in various countries.

The head of the Cne, Diana Atamaint, confirmed that the “repeat of the elections” for the renewal of the National Assembly is proceeding after electronic votes have been declared null and void, reports the newspaper El Telégrafo. The Cne has foreseen that the vote will be repeated on the occasion of the run-off for the presidency, next 15 October. In the running are the candidate of the Revolución Ciudadana movement, Luisa González, close to the former leftist president Rafael Correa, and Daniel Noboa of Acción Democrática Nacional.