On February 7, the presidential elections were held without a winner. Andrés Arauz did not achieve an absolute majority nor the difference of 10% with the second most voted force, Guillermo Lasso. Both will be present in the second round on April 11. The population will also vote for the members of the Andean Assembly and Parliament.

How many Andeans are chosen?

The National Assembly is made up of 15 national assembly members, six from abroad and 116 from the provinces, which add up to a total of 137 legislators. The elected candidates will take office on May 14, after the National Electoral Council (CNE) and the Contentious Electoral Tribunal (TCE) publish the administrative and legal results of the proclaimed results.

The CNE addressed the Vote Receiving Boards a few days ago so that improve your knowledge on how the scrutiny should be carried out in the second round of next April 11. The objective is that they can help the population that comes to exercise their right to vote.

In these elections, the 5 members of the Andean Parliament will also be voted, who will take office on May 19, just five days after the assembly members.. In total there are 22 provinces and three constituencies that have awarded 109 seats, and there are only four from Esmeraldas and nine from Manabí left.