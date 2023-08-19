Electoral campaign with candidates in bulletproof vests, seats manned by the army and police, much fear of possible new attacks and a climate of insecurity that scares everyone, thinking about the future.

Thirteen million Ecuadorians go to the polls to choose their new president and renew the members of Parliament. These are early elections that came after the choice of the outgoing president Guillermo Lasso, pressed by allegations of corruption and related request for impeachment, to dissolve the chambers and make the government resign by appealing to a provision with a macabre name, «muerte cruzada», the cross-death of legislative and executive power; basically an “everyone at home” to let the people choose new representatives.



Royal death, ironically, dominated this election campaign. The most excellent murder was that of Fernando Villavicencio, candidate for president for the “Construye” civic movement, killed by an armed commando two weeks after the vote, when he had just finished a rally in Quito. Villavicencio was a former journalist famous for his investigations into corruption, one of his scoops fueled the dossier against outgoing president Rafael Correa (2017-2017), who was later sentenced to eight years of corruption, which he never served because in the meantime he he took refuge in Belgium, where he obtained diplomatic safe conduct.

Before Villavicencio, Agustin Intriago, the mayor of Manta, the city with the second largest commercial port in the country, controlled by drug trafficking clans, had been killed. During the electoral campaign, two other candidates for deputies were killed and the local leader of the “Revolucion ciudadana” party who aspires to win the elections with Luisa Gonzalez, close to Correa.

Another candidate for president, Daniel Noboa, narrowly escaped the attack this week when a group of hitmen began shooting at his crew of cars in a suburban neighborhood.

A political race stained by various bloody events, demonstrating the increasingly strong power of the criminal clans in a country that has seen all crime rates grow exponentially. The engine of these groups is the coca that comes from nearby Colombia and which is stored and then routed through the two routes preferred by the drug traffickers; by sea for the Pacific Ocean to Mexico and the United States or via Brazil, first passing through the Peruvian Amazon, and then ending up in Europe.





The state is inert in the face of the growth of these groups that work in collaboration with the main Mexican cartels, with the Brazilian clans and the Italian or Albanian mafia. An enormous business, it is estimated that more than 500 tons of coke a year, which also feeds a ring of corruption among the police forces, the justice system and, above all, the prison administrators, real “criminal schools” , where bosses recruit new soldiers for their organizations. In this general picture, it is no coincidence that in the last few weeks of the electoral campaign it was precisely the candidates who have the tough hand against organized crime at the center of their programmes.

Among them stands out Jan Topic, an entrepreneur with a past as a soldier in the foreign legion, who gets the nickname “Rambo” and is inspired by the very hard line of the President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele; more prisons, full power to the police and armed forces, harsher punishments and the death penalty for serious crimes. Topic aspires to snatch the ticket for the almost certain run-off in October where he should face, according to the latest polls, with Luisa Gonzalez.

Barring last-minute surprises, Ecuador will therefore have to endure another two months of a tough and extremely violent electoral campaign.