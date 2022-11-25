World Cup 2022:

Match: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

City: Doha

First round

The first group

Referee: Algerian Mustafa Ghorbal

Goals: Cody Gakbo (6), Inner Valencia (49).

The meeting between the Netherlands and Ecuador ended in a 1-1 draw, after the “mills” advanced with the goal of the brilliant young man, Cody Gakbo, so that Ecuador returned and scored the equalizing goal, through Enner Valencia, at the beginning of the second half.

Valencia became the top scorer in the World Cup, with 3 goals, while putting his country in an excellent position to qualify for the round of 16, but he left at the end of the match with an injury, which raised the concern of the fans who were counting on him a lot in the upcoming matches.

With this tie, Qatar officially bid farewell to the World Cup, after its defeat earlier Friday by Senegal, 1-3.

Ecuador will face Senegal, in the last round, in a fateful match for the two teams, in which the Ecuadorian national team will need a tie in order to qualify.