The craziest result of 2022 was signed there Haas, with the sensational pole position snatched from Kevin Magnussen in qualifying for the San Paolo GP. The Dane did bingo, taking home an unexpected start at the pole in tomorrow’s Sprint race thanks to a perfect lap and a bit of a good sort. In fact, the Roskilde driver set the best time in his first attempt in Q3, when the track – in the chaos that affected Interlagos Friday – was still mainly dry. Then the George Russell accident, the short red flag and the arrival of more intense rain froze the starting order, giving a result to remember for the Danish veteran.

At the end of the qualifying there was a great celebration in the whole US garage. The joy of the whole team was expressed in words by the Haas team principal, Gunther Steiner. The manager from Bolzano, who had never had his own first rider on the grid, wanted to give all the credit to Magnussen, underlining how there was so much skill in the result collected on the tortuous Brazilian ups and downs. “This result is something that if you dream about it, you are afraid to dream about it – said Steiner to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 – the whole team has been trying for seven years to achieve something like this and circumstances have allowed us to do it“.

“It’s not luck, it’s merit. You had to be on the right tires at the right time – added Steiner, in what appeared to be an apparent stab at Ferrari – and Kevin made the time. He had no one in front of him. At the right time, he did the lap, and it was a perfect lap. The last few races have not been good for him. We have always had some problems. Today he had the opportunity and made it pay off. Everyone went out quickly with slicks because we knew the rain would come “concluded the number one of the stars and stripes wall.

Finally came a dedication for the founder of the team, Gene Haaswho will turn 70 tomorrow: “The whole team deserves this result. We always work hard and keep fighting. It’s a nice birthday present for Gene. Now we hope to be able to capitalize on this result. We need to score points tomorrow because we want to keep eighth in the constructors’ championship“.