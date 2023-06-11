Race report

I’m sorry Bagnaia he is a prophet in his homeland and wins the 2023 edition of the Italian GP. The Ducati world champion imposed himself on the Mugello track, repeating last year’s success and above all conquering his third victory of the season. Bagnaia’s triumph opens a poker for Ducati, with second place at the finish line of Jorge Martin and the third of Johann Zarco, good at grabbing the podium, thanks also to the crash of Alex Marquez, managing to bend the great defense of Luca Marini. Marc Marquez also crashed, with the Honda, in the first phase of the race. The two KTMs of Brand Binder and Jack Miller did well, fifth and seventh respectively under the checkered flag, interspersed with the Aprilia of Aleix Espargarò. Only eighth is Marco Bezzecchi, who therefore leaves important points by the wayside in the duel with Bagnaia. Ninth instead Enea Bastianini, heroic in being able to finally finish his first weekend of 2023 with the official Ducati. Simon Crafar interviewed the top three finishers.

Pecco Bagnaia (1st, Ducati)

“I’m very happy, it’s the perfect weekend. I didn’t expect a weekend like this, I was sure that the medium rear would maintain more consistency. Instead in the last laps it was completely destroyed. In any case I am very happy. We’ve done a huge job, but now we’re thinking about the next race in Germany. But we have to enjoy this moment because it’s one of the best weekends of my life.”

Jorge Martin (2nd, Ducati Pramac)

“The race was really difficult. I chose the soft rear because with the medium I didn’t have the same confidence, the same confidence during the weekend. I took this risk, yesterday was great (the soft tyre) but today I struggled more. I tried to keep up with Pecco and keep up with those who were behind, but the last 4 laps were very tough. But I’m happy to have brought home so many points and another podium. I thank my staff, all the team and my girlfriend and my family. I can’t wait for the next races.”

Johann Zarco (3rd, Ducati Pramac)

“I’m quite happy. I knew that with the medium tires I would be competitive, but the other riders were also really fast, even those with the soft on the rear. I expected to surpass them in terms of performance at the end of the race. I don’t know what tires Marini had. I tried to keep up with Marquez and Marini. Then I passed Marini and thought about trying to catch Jorge. But he handled very well and I couldn’t go any faster. It was very hot today and it was tough. But being on the podium is great. “