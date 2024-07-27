Neither God is in the details nor the devil walks in the pots (or was it the other way around?). What metaphysics calls the “unmoved motor” is possibly at a tiny point of intersection between science and creativity. Albert Einstein said that we dance to a mysterious tune played by an invisible musician in the distance. “My God is Spinoza’s and he never plays dice with the Universe,” he clarified in an interview while trying to explain quantum theories, which deal with molecular, atomic and even smaller matter.

The principles of quantum being are, in addition to being integral, perfect. But we do not know to what extent the elementary particles (fermions and bosons) are elusive, so different from what we experience every day. From nature we know its mere representation, how it “exposes itself to our methods of questioning (for the German Werner Heinsenberg, pioneer of quantum mechanics, physics was experimental philosophy). Abandoned to free will, we think about the universe, we question it with new challenges that transform future intelligence. Art is one of them. In times past, it was the support of religion, and we know that there is as much creativity in it as in a museum. Ecstasy and eureka (in Greek, “I have found it”).

Questions such as what elements we use to encode our (subjective) beliefs about nature, how science assumes that what we see is not real (given that our senses can suffer from illusions), or whether art can appease our frustration in reaching the principles that govern “the thought of thought” (God), will not be answered in the exhibition. Vision instruments. Yes, however, the consolation of contemplating the beauty of the extremely complex devices that bring us closer to the functioning of the most fundamental aspects of matter. It is made up of 16 photographs, which its author, Armin Linke, has distributed among the chapels of the Church of the University of Santiago de Compostela, the former church of the Society of Jesus (from the 17th century), where masses have been replaced by concerts and exhibitions.

A work by Armin Linke in the Church of the University of Santiago de Compostela. Armin Linke (Vistamare Milano)

For two decades, this Milanese artist born in 1966, a professor of Fine Arts in Munich, has been capturing moments, both ordinary and stellar, of the dynamics of the work of a group of researchers from all over the world in the laboratories of the various experimental particle physics facilities at CERN, whose centre in Geneva houses the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the largest machine ever built, 200 metres underground, in a tunnel that reaches temperatures close to those of the universe after the Big Bang. Transposed to fantasy literature (Borges), San Pietro in Roma has secret tunnels and in Mecca the temperatures can be hellish. For non-believers, Shakespeare imagined, through the mouth of Hamlet, a wonderful and terrifying kingdom in a nutshell.

Since 2015, CERN has had a programme of artist residencies that could help physics to reveal some truths that until now seem impenetrable. It is in this context that Armin Linke’s work was born. Historian Mónica Bello is the director of the Arts at CERN programme, which organises exhibitions related to the centre’s scientific activities, and has been the host of this exhibition in Santiago, a curatorial challenge that first provokes strangeness and then amazement. With a methodology that relates cables, tubes and iconophilia, it will require a willing audience. An act of faith, in short.

The photographs hang from the ceiling on large canvases or are fastened with taut straps to the columns of the nave. They form an open book with landscapes and groups of people working in laboratories; others, more abstract, are X-rays of collisions between particles, extremely complex machines and graphs full of data. The setting is most striking, with the visual artifices of baroque imagery lavishing curves and folds. Here, one does not have to look for, but rather find formal or conceptual similarities. On one side of the entrance, we contemplate a triptych with the image of the Gran Sasso national park, in the Italian region of Abruzzo. There, the mountains block cosmic rays (there are neutrino detectors under the rock), so that nature itself is part of the experiment. Linke connects them with the granite of the church walls and its main altarpiece, in the centre of which is a pathetic bust of Christ without arms and, in the attic, the almighty holding the globe in his right hand. In front of him is a photograph of a large detector, with its perfectly ordered wiring taking the form of a large uterus.

The artist has captured the beauty of CERN’s devices, showing how art and research can intertwine

Hidden on one side of the nave, a tablet with the scene of the Visitation dialogues with the image of an office (we know from the sign that it belongs to the Austrian scientist Rainer Blatt) where there is a silicon wafer and conference notes next to a reproduction of Springby Botticelli. A few metres away, the altar of Saint John of Nepomuk, with its protagonist escorted by two other holy martyrs who look to the sky in a sign of supplication. The composition of the scene bears an astonishing resemblance to another image of scientists from the LEGEND project, who work with liquid argon, one of them looks up looking for the abstract idea, the other looks down with his focus on the concrete.

The meticulousness of the physics tables is close to the degree of detail used by Baroque craftsmen. It is seen in the elaborate decoration of garlands of fruit and fabrics on the altarpieces of San Francisco de Borja and San Francisco Javier. Another image illustrating a xenon injection system to eliminate contamination in a laboratory has the powerful effect of Being so knowledgeable Duchamp, an artist who was also interested in precision optics, not in relation to science but to desire. The image that takes the cake is the portrait of a scientist carrying out a collision experiment, and it is not very different from that of a Pantocrator. Instead of holding the world, he holds in his hand what looks like a glass vase from which rays of light escape. God created the world in six days. And he never rested.

‘Instruments of vision’. Armin Linke. Church of the University of Santiago de Compostela. Until August 28.

You can follow Babelia in Facebook and Xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.