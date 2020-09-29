New Delhi The Election Commission will decide today for the by-elections in 64 assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in 14 states of the country. The Election Commission had said some time ago that Bihar elections and by-elections will be held around the same time. But the requests from the respective states were not received. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said on September 25 that most of the requests have been received in the last one week and the commission will take a decision only after deliberating on the information.

By-elections will be held in the assembly seats of these states

Among the 14 states where 64 assembly seats are vacant, maximum 27 seats are vacant in Madhya Pradesh. These seats are vacated by the resignation of Congress MLAs and joining BJP. Eight seats are vacant in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh and five seats in Manipur. By-elections are to be held in Assam, Jharkhand, Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu and Odisha, while in Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka and West Bengal, one seat each will be elected.

Lok Sabha by-election in this seat of Bihar

The by-election is to be held in the Valmikinagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. At the same time, the Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly elections in Bihar. There will be elections in total three phases. Voting will be held on October 28 for the first phase, November 3 for the second phase and November 7 for the third phase. The counting of votes will be done on 10 November. In the first phase of voting, votes will be cast in about 31,000 booths, in the second phase 42,000 booths and in the third phase 33,000 booths will be cast. There are a total of 243 seats in the state assembly.

