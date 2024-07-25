FdI sources: “We will deal with it calmly in September”

Former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will become the president of the European Conservatives and Reformists and will take over from Giorgia Meloni, currently at the helm of the ECR party. At least according to Newsweek Polandone of the eight foreign editions of the American weekly. The newspaper writes, quoting one of the politicians of the Law and Justice party (Pis), that “it has been agreed, but we will see if the Italians will keep their word”.

Pis is the second ECR delegation in the European Parliament with 18 deputies, behind Fratelli d’Italia with 24 elected. ECR sources in Brussels deny that there is already an agreement with the Poles and explain Pis’ headlong rush with the fact that «the Prime Minister Melons he is already in the second extension at the helm of the ECR and therefore his ambitions for the succession are manifest”. “We will calmly see the ways and times in a relationship of absolute collaboration with the Poles and with all the others – the sources continue -. There is no rush, it is something that we will define in September”. Sources from Fratelli d’Italia explain to Affaritaliani.it: “We will calmly deal with it in September”.

Giorgia Meloni was elected president of the ECR party (not to be confused with the group in the European Parliament) in September 2020 and was reappointed on 26 June 2023. Her predecessor is the Czech Jan Zahradil, from Prime Minister Fiala’s ODS party. Zahradil he led the ECR from 2009 to 2020 but always as a member of the European Parliament (he did not run for re-election in the last elections). At the end of June, Morawiecki said in an interview with the Politico website that the PiS was “in talks with the ECR” to decide whether or not to remain in the group, explaining that the PiS was tempted to go “in both directions” and that “the probability is 50/50”.

In the end he decided to stay with the Fratelli d’Italia group. While the Spanish Vox left, which moved to the new Patriots for Europe group, launched by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. Morawiecki’s move is explained in a Polish logic, in view of the 2025 presidential elections. It would serve to gain more visibility. While for Melons giving up the presidency of the ECR could present political advantages in the dialogue in Europe with the other leaders and with the EPP, which does not tolerate the presence of the Poles of the PiS in the party.

During the negotiations for the top EU jobs, Polish Prime Minister Tusk, one of the two negotiators of the EPP, used very harsh words towards the ECR leader and then toned down his words and reiterated his “respect” towards the Italian Prime Minister. Some people therefore observe that Meloni, while remaining a point of reference for the party of Conservatives — she and Fiala are the only two prime ministers —, when she sits at the European tables she will have as her only hat that of Italian prime minister, clearing up any doubts (or almost).