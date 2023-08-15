Ecowas | West African military leaders are meeting this week to discuss Niger

Ecowas military leaders were originally scheduled to meet in Ghana last Saturday, but the meeting was postponed.

of West Africa The military leaders of the member countries of the economic community Ecowas will meet on Thursday and Friday to discuss the situation in Niger, local military and political sources of the news agency AFP say.

The leaders were originally scheduled to meet in Ghana last Saturday, but the meeting was postponed. The African Union also met on Monday at its headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Last on Thursday, the president of Ivory Coast Alassane Ouattara toldthat Ecowas has given its approval for military intervention in Niger as soon as possible.

The community stated that no options, such as the use of force, have been ruled out. Ecowas also imposed sanctions and travel restrictions on those who obstruct the ousted president by Mohamed Bazoum return to power in Niger.

Military junta seized power from President Bazoumi in July when his own guards barricaded him in his palace.

The junta announced last Thursday that it had formed a government in Niger, led by the self-proclaimed prime minister Ali Mahaman’s Lamine Zeine.