A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum in Niamey, while the group confirmed that an agreement had been reached on a possible military intervention plan and date, stressing that it “will not enter into an avoidable war.” This came while the new US ambassador to Niger, Kathleen Fitzgibbons, arrived in Niamey, but she will not present her credentials officially due to the current crisis.

The ECOWAS delegation, which arrived yesterday in Niamey in an attempt to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis in Niger, met President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been detained since the July 26 coup, according to a source in the regional organization.

The source said that Bazoum is “in high spirits.” The ECOWAS delegation, which included the head of the bloc’s commission, Oumar Toray, received at Niamey airport the prime minister appointed by the coup leaders, according to the source, who said the two sides would hold talks.

The sources said that the delegation’s plane landed at Niamey airport, headed by former Nigerian President Abdel Salam Abubakar.

Abu Bakr visited Niamey on August 3 at the head of a delegation from the Economic Community of West African States, but he did not meet the coup leader, General Abdel Rahman Tianyi. Meanwhile, ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security Abdel Fattah Moussa said in a press conference at the end of the meetings of the leaders of its armies in the Ghanaian capital, Accra, yesterday evening, that “the decision has been taken regarding the exact day for the military intervention in Niger, but we will not announce it and we will not announce it.” We will reveal its date. Moussa explained that “the chiefs of staff agreed on the matters required for a military intervention in Niger,” stressing that “the countries of the group are ready to carry out the military operation and will wait for it to be given the green light in anticipation of that.”

He added, “The military option is not the group’s preferred option, but we are forced to do so because of the intransigence of the military council in Niger and its refusal to restore President Mohamed Bazoum to his post.”

Moussa stressed that “(ECOWAS) will not enter into a war that can be avoided or avoided, and that the military option can be withdrawn,” noting that “the group discussed the potential humanitarian problems of any military intervention in Niger.”

And he indicated that “in the event that the group intervenes militarily, then it does not declare war on Niger,” stressing that “any intervention will be short-term and aims to restore constitutional order.”

In Washington, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced in a statement the arrival of Ambassador Kathleen Fitzgibbons to Niger, but stressed that this “does not reflect a change in our political position but rather comes in response to the need for senior leadership for our mission at a difficult time.”

“The diplomatic focus of Fitzgibbons will be advocating for a diplomatic solution that preserves constitutional order in Niger and the immediate release of President Bazoum, his family and all those illegally detained,” Miller said.