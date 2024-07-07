Abuja (AFP)

The heads of state of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held a summit in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, yesterday, amid a tense political atmosphere after the leaders of three countries, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, announced their alliance during a meeting they held on Saturday. The three countries said in a final statement at their summit held the day before yesterday in the Nigerien capital, Nami, that their leaders “decided to move forward towards deeper integration among the member states.” The statement added: “To this end, they adopted a treaty establishing a confederation between Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger under the name (Confederation of the Sahel States).” The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) faces terrorist violence and economic problems, in addition to difficulties that prevent it from becoming a cohesive regional force.

It is not yet clear how the group will respond to the announcement of the establishment of the “Sahel Union” in Niamey on Saturday. At the start of the tripartite summit in Niamey, the head of the ruling military council in Niger, Abdourahmane Tiani, told his counterparts from Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore, and from Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita, that the peoples of the three countries “have turned their backs once and for all on the Economic Community of West African States.” Tiani called for making the new alliance “an alternative to any artificial regional grouping by building a sovereign community of peoples, far from the domination of foreign powers.” Relations between ECOWAS and the three aforementioned countries deteriorated following the overthrow of former Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum in 2023, when ECOWAS imposed economic sanctions on Niger, threatening to intervene militarily to restore the ousted president. However, it backed down from its threat of military intervention and then lifted the sanctions last February, although the relationship between the two parties remained cold.

In early March, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger announced the creation of a joint military force to combat terrorism, and the three Sahel countries have made national sovereignty a central focus of their policies, distancing themselves in particular from France, the former colonial power.

Sunday’s summit in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, comes after several West African presidents called for renewed dialogue with the three countries that have revoked their membership in ECOWAS. It was the first such meeting for Senegal’s new president, Baciro Diomaye Faye, who said reconciliation was possible.

As ECOWAS faces regional challenges, its commission chairman, Oumar Aliou Touray, warned that its “financial situation is deteriorating,” and called ahead of the summit for “urgent and decisive action to enable the group to respond to current demands.”