Moussa said in a press conference from Accra that the countries of the group agreed on all that is required for any military intervention in Niger, which witnessed a military coup weeks ago that overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum.

He stressed that the forces of the countries of the group are “ready and ready for any intervention in Niger,” but “we will not announce the hour of intervention.”

However, Moussa said the group will not close the door to diplomacy to resolve the Niger crisis.

He added, “What we want is the return of the constitutional order to Niger and the release of Bazoum.”