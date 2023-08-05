After the diplomatic delegation sent to Niger by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) failed to meet coup leader Abdourahamane Tchiani, the military leaders of the African regional bloc issued an ultimatum to the Nigerien military junta, saying that they drew up a plan so that, in the event that Mohamed Bazoum’s government is not reestablished, they would eventually use force to intervene.

“All the elements that will intervene in an eventual intervention have been worked out here, including the necessary resources, how and when we are going to deploy the force“, stressed Abdel-Fatau Musah, ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, after an extraordinary meeting of the bloc’s high military echelons, meeting since last August 2 in Nigeria.

In order for an intervention mission to be carried out using the joint forces of ECOWAS members, all the heads of state of the 15 nations that make up the bloc have to give the green light to the decision. According to local media, the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has already sent a letter to the Senate of his country asking them to approve Abuja’s support for the bloc’s military intervention in Niger.

The group made up of 15 West African states have already imposed economic and political sanctions on Niamey since an insurgent group from the Nigerian Army removed Mohamed Bazoum from his duties on July 26. Measures that have been classified as “inhumane” and “illegal” by the head of the new military junta.

FILE – Members of the ECOWAS regional force from Senegal are seen at the Denton checkpoint in Banjul, The Gambia January 22, 2017. Picture taken on January 22, 2017. © Reuters / Afolabi Sotunde

Cedeao has repeated on multiple occasions that the armed route would be the last option and that the search for a “friendly resolution” through diplomatic channels is being prioritized to free Bazoum, who is still being held in the government palace, and restore order in the country.

“We want diplomacy to work and we want the message to be clearly conveyed to them that we are giving them every opportunity to reverse what they have done,” Abdel-Fatau Musah said.

In addition, the Nigerian Director of Defense Information, Tukur Gusau, has denied that they were mobilizing in an alleged unilateral attempt to intervene in its neighbor Niger and that Abuja sees the use of force as “the last option”.

Is a new regional conflict in Africa in sight?

A potential military intervention by ECOWAS in Niger would not be the first time that the bloc decides to act with its joint armed forces to restore order in a country in the region. Since 1990, up to seven military interventions by the organization can be counted in countries such as Liberia (1990 and 2003), Sierra Leone (1997), Ivory Coast (2003), and the most recent in The Gambia (2017).

Abdourahamane Tchiani participated as commander of a battalion of the ECOWAS forces during the bloc’s armed intervention in the Ivory Coast, so he is no stranger to the organization’s military dynamics and what an intervention of this magnitude would mean in his country.

However, the country that would be the target of international intervention, this time, would not be alone. The military juntas of Burkina Faso and Mali released a joint communiqué on July 31 where they stated that “Any military intervention in Niger will be considered a declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali.”

In addition, the governments of Chad and Guinea have also shown their rejection of foreign intervention in the internal affairs of Niamey. From N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, the country’s Defense Minister stated that his Armed Forces would not participate in a possible foreign mission in Niger.

For its part, the military junta that governs Guinea affirmed that a military intervention by ECOWAS “would not be a solution to the current problem” in Niger, adding that it could put regional stability at risk.

When the military leaders of the Economic Community of West African States met in an emergency meeting for the first time on Sunday, July 30, days after the coup in Niger, they issued a stark warning to the coup leaders: You have one week to desist in his actions and return power to President Mohamed Bazoum. Next August 6 is the deadline and the world is watching what the outcome of this threat will be.

With Reuters, EFE and local media