The headline makers of the Nigerian newspaper This Day also struggled on Friday the double message which had been shared with the world by the West African bloc Ecowas just hours before. “Ecowas is deploying troops. Ready for democracy, peace”. Yet that was just what the regional leaders, gathered for a new crisis summit on Niger, offered the military leaders there: a clenched fist and an outstretched hand.

After their unsuccessful threat almost two weeks ago with a military intervention in Niger, the bloc is taking the next step. It prepares troops that can invade the country to dislodge the military who seized power there. All sanctions they previously imposed, which squeeze Niger financially, remain in force.

Read also: Coup in Niger pits West African leaders against each other



Anointing words

A few hours earlier, at the start of the summit in Abuja, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, also chairman of ECOWAS, had begun soothing words. “It is critical that diplomatic negotiations and dialogue guide our approach,” he said in his raspy voice. But he also emphasized: “no option is off the table” to restore democracy in Niger.

The regional leaders are thus increasing the pressure again. Out of necessity, they say: General Abdourahmane Tchiani, Niger’s new strong man, still does not want to give way. A disastrous war for the already unstable Sahel is thus getting closer.

We have not reached that point yet and the question remains whether the leaders will let it get to that point. The military seems to be guessing not. They let an earlier ultimatum of the block pass without even blinking an eye on Sunday. As if to say: bluff. The deadline passed and no action was taken. An Ecowas delegation that wanted to come and talk in Niamey afterwards was not welcome.

Biggest asset

Meanwhile, Tchiani holds on to his greatest asset: President Mohamed Bazoum. He and his family are still held captive in his residence by Tchiani’s presidential guard. The general would have threatened to kill Bazoum if troops crossed the border, AP news agency reports based on diplomatic sources.

“They are holding him as a hostage. I see that as terror,” Alassane Ouattara, president of Ivory Coast, told journalists after the summit. “The putschists can decide to leave tomorrow, then there will be no intervention. But we are determined to restore President Bazoum to office.” His own country will provide a battalion of “850 to 1,000 soldiers,” the president said.

Ecowas Chairman and President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinibu met with other African leaders on Thursday about the coup in Niger.

Photo Kola Sulaimon/AFP



“The Chiefs of Staff are authorized to begin this operation as soon as possible.”

That sounds easier than it is. In addition to the logistics and costs that have delayed previous interventions, there are legal questions about its legitimacy, even with the support of the African Union. Other countries had not yet made specific commitments on Friday. Another factor: military intervention is unpopular at home.

Read also: Activists in Niger support military coup: ‘The real enemy is France’



Nigeria’s president Tinubu ran into a reluctant Senate last weekend, where he needs a majority to send soldiers. Their army already has its hands full fighting the jihadists and bandits in Nigeria itself, they argued. Moreover, such an intervention would amount to war with “their brother people”; Niger and Nigeria share a long border where language, ethnicity and trade overlap.

For Tinubu, it’s not just a matter of principle – when he took office as Ecowas chairman he promised an end to the region’s plague of coups – it’s also a personal one. His political career began in the 1990s with his opposition to (and imprisonment by) the military that ruled Nigeria. “Nobody wants war,” his chief of staff said Thursday. But, Tinubu added: “If we don’t do it, no one will for us”

A supporter of the recently established National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, which now holds sway in the country.

Photo AFP



Perhaps he can still convince the Senate, says Nnamdi Obasi, researcher at the International Crisis Group in Abuja. “But even if these forces are able to bring Bazoum back to power in a short period of time, there is a risk that they will end up in a situation where Bazoum has no authority to run the country without them.”

The thousands of Nigeriens who once again took to the streets in Niamey on Friday to support the putschists are a bad sign. “This is not about Bazoum. This is about a regime that is corrupt, silencing opponents and giving away our sovereignty to [oud-kolonisator] France,” activist Mahamane Sanoussi told NRC earlier. “We will not accept foreign powers interfering in this.”

France and the United States, both with large troops in Niger, rallied behind Ecowas on Friday. It is not clear whether they will support the intervention other than diplomatically. The bloc’s chiefs of staff will meet in Ghana on Saturday. Without the army chiefs of Guinea, Burkina Faso and Mali; after coups of their own they have been suspended by the bloc. The latter two threaten to support Niger militarily in the event of an invasion.

“If this continues,” warns Obasi, “Ecowas will fall apart.”