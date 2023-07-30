ECOWAS decisions

Impose travel bans and asset freezes on military officials involved in the attempted coup in Niger.

Freezing the assets of the Republic of Niger in the central banks of its member states.

Cease all commercial and financial transactions between Niger and all of its member states.

She called for the full restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

She called for the immediate release of Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum and his return to power.

The coup leaders were given a week to hand over power, with the use of force not being ruled out.

These decisions came after the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), consisting of 15 members, met at an emergency summit, held in Abuja, Nigeria, against the background of the coup that took place last week in Niger.

The position of the coup leaders

Before today’s summit, Niger’s military leaders issued a statement on state television, warning against any military intervention in their country.

“The aim of the ECOWAS meeting is to approve a plan of aggression against Niger through an imminent military intervention in Niamey in cooperation with other African countries that are not members of ECOWAS and some Western countries,” said junta spokesman Amadou Abdel Rahman.

He added, “We want to remind once again ECOWAS or any other adventurer of our firm determination to defend our homeland.”