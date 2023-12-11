Niamey (Union)

Yesterday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) announced the formation of a committee of leaders from the countries of Togo, Sierra Leone and Benin to communicate with the military junta in Niger with the aim of agreeing on a short transitional road map.

This came in the final statement issued by the ECOWAS Leaders Summit held in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, which sought to “open the doors of dialogue with the military junta in Niger.”

The statement confirmed that it was agreed to form a committee of the heads of the three countries whose mission would be to communicate with the military junta in Niger and the need to reach an agreement according to which a transitional road map would be drawn up for a short period.

The statement explained that the gradual easing of economic sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on Niger will depend on the results of the talks of the Committee of Heads of State with the Military Council, stressing the need for the Military Council to adhere to the results of the talks with the Committee of Heads of State, otherwise “the sanctions will be maintained, which includes the possibility of using force.”

For his part, the head of the ECOWAS Commission, Ali Touray, confirmed in a press statement that the organization stipulated during its 64th summit the necessity of adopting a short transitional period before civilians return to power in exchange for easing sanctions on Niger.

Last July 26, the presidential guard detained deposed President Mohamed Bazoum, accompanied by his family, inside the presidential palace, while Major General Abdel Rahman Chiani announced the removal of the president and the presidency of the Transitional Military Council. ECOWAS, of which Nigeria holds the rotating presidency, has imposed economic sanctions on Niger since this military coup, and hinted at military intervention to restore Bazoum to power, but it preferred to give the opportunity to mediate to push the military junta to the negotiating table.