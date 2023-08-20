How did you feel about the content of this article?

An ECOWAS delegation met the leader of Niger’s military junta and the country’s deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum (third from left), in Niamey | Photo: X/Abdulaziz Abdulaziz

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) met this Saturday (19) with the leader of Niger’s military junta, General Abdourahmane Tiani, and with the deposed president of the country, Mohamed Bazoum, during a visit to the capital Niamey.

The information was disclosed by the spokesman for the presidency of Nigeria, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, who posted on X (new Twitter name) a photo of the delegation with Bazoum, deposed by the coup leaders on July 26 and who is under arrest.

Neither the military junta nor the ECOWAS representatives disclosed further details about the meetings with Tiani and Bazoum, but the talks in Niger already represent a diplomatic advance, since other external missions to discuss the restoration of constitutional order in the African country had been repelled by the military junta.

This Friday (18th), after a two-day meeting in Accra, capital of Ghana, ECOWAS leaders reaffirmed that a military intervention in Niger to restore Bazoum to the post of president remains the last option, but at the same time affirmed who have already defined a “D-day” for this action (the date was not disclosed) in case the conversations do not advance.

Last week, Niger’s military junta threatened to kill Bazoum if neighboring countries intervened militarily in the country.