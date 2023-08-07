The Economic Community of West African States (Cedeao) announced on Monday, August 7, a meeting between the presidents of the bloc for next Thursday, in order to determine the measures to be followed after the deadline that it gave to the Niger’s military junta to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown in the July 26 coup, to office. Meanwhile, Mali and Burkina Faso sent a joint delegation in “solidarity” with the coup leaders.

Expectation for the possible response of ECOWAS in Niger, while the possibility of a military intervention remains on the table.

The Economic Community of West African States reported on August 7 that the leaders of the member countries will hold an extraordinary summit, next Thursday, August 10, to discuss their next steps, after the military junta defied the deadline imposed by the bloc to reinstate the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum. The meeting will take place in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, and headquarters of the regional bloc.

Cedeao had warned with an intervention of its Armies on Nigerian soil, in case the military leaders who perpetrated the coup d’état, on July 26, did not comply with the demand to restore democratic order.

However, the plan would not be carried out immediately, while the coup leaders continue to evade pressure. In response to the expiration of the ultimatum, On Sunday the junta closed the nation’s airspace until further notice and challenged people to “defend” the country with arms.

“The Nigerien Armed Forces and all our Defense and Security Forces, backed by the unwavering support of our people, stand ready to defend the integrity of our territory,” a junta representative said in a statement.

General Abdourahmane Tiani, who was declared Niger’s new head of state by coup leaders, arrives for a meeting with ministers in Niamey, Niger on July 28, 2023. REUTERS – STRINGER

Landlocked Niger is more than twice the land size of France and many flight routes across Africa normally pass through its airspace.

In the midst of these tensions, the company Air France announced in the last few hours that it is suspending travel to and from Ouagadougou, in Burkina Faso, and Bamako, in Mali, until next August 11. Both are border countries with Niger. Given the measure, many routes would take longer than usual, the airline said.

While ECOWAS has not intervened in other neighboring nations that have suffered coups in recent years, such as Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso, the regional bloc has taken a tougher stance against the military takeover by force. in Niger, the seventh in the region in three years. A situation that exhausts the patience of the block, which assured that it would not tolerate more overthrows of this type.

Mali and Burkina Faso send delegations to Niger in support of the military junta

This was pointed out by the two neighboring nations of Niger, as a sign of “solidarity”, they assured.

“Burkina Faso and Mali are sending a delegation to Niamey (…) The objective: to demonstrate the solidarity of the two countries with the brotherly people of Niger,” said the Malian Army.

These two nations, along with Guinea, have not only shown their support for the Nigerien coup plotters. In recent days, they even maintained that any attempted intervention by a foreign nation in Niger would also be a “declaration of war” against them, for which they threatened to respond.

Mali and Burkina Faso are two countries currently ruled by the military, also to seize power by force, in 2020 and 2022, respectively.

Nigerien security forces prepare to disperse pro-junta protesters gathered outside the French embassy, ​​in Niamey, capital of Niger July 30, 2023. © Reuters / Stringer

The tension for what could happen on Nigerien soil is latent. The Army warns that any attempt to flying over the country will be met with “an energetic and immediate response”, while ECOWAS resists a new takeover by force in the region.

After its first election of a president at the polls, Niger was the last remaining democracy in the Sahel, while establishing itself as a key ally in the fight against radical Islamist groups, affiliated with Al Qaeda and the self-styled Islamic State, that have strengthened in the area in recent years.

With Reuters and AP