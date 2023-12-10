Rome, Venice, Milan, Turin and Bologna targeted by environmental fanatics. And the reactions are divisive

By now the eco-vandals have entered the competition and are taking turns in sensational and sensational actions.



The new one was the one implemented by the activists of Extinction Rebellion (ER) who colored the waters of Rome yesterday, Venice, Milan, Turin and Bologna. The reason? To denounce, in their opinion, the political failure of Cop28 which will lead to the “sixth mass extinction” of humanity. The chemical used is fluorescein. TO Rome they launched it from the Tiber Island, coloring the Tiber, once blond, now green. In Milan the waters of the Naviglio Grande, where the writing appeared: “the government speaks the Earth sinks”.

READ ALSO: Venice, Latest Generation blitz: Nesquik on the Basilica of San Marco

TO Bologna they colored the waters of the Reno river and specifically the Moline canal, while a Turin they smeared the Po. In short, a real coordinated attack throughout Italy as in the times of the explosions against public property in 1992 – 93. Matteo Salvini, minister of infrastructure and Transport and Deputy Prime Minister declared: “If to 'save the environment' these imbeciles only manage to damage monuments, works of art, churches and even rivers, only their few remaining neurons remain to be saved. Fine and prison for these vandals.”

Luigi Brugnano, mayor of Venice, instead commented: “The eco-vandals again! We had to interrupt the public service as a precaution given their acrobatics and their antics, now we are also reporting them for “interruption of public service” and we hope that they end up in prison.” First, those of the Last Generation, known for defacing monuments and works of art, as well as savagely blocking traffic, had taken to the field. Its activists in fact saw fit to interrupt the mass of the Immaculate Conception at the Pantheon in Rome. A priest looking for visibility, Don Angelo Frigerio, instead of chasing them away, immediately sympathized with them, prey to what is known as Stockholm Syndrome.

“We are on the same side. Maybe we are less restless, but we also pray for peace” and then even invited the three to speak from the stage. The day before, Ultima Generazione, in order to stand up to ER, had spread mud in front of the Bologna court, where the trial of three of its activists was being held for having blocked the ring road, enraging motorists who had to go to work. What would have happened if an ordinary citizen had spread mud in front of some court to protest against a sentence he considered unjust? The citizen has to suffer all this despite specific laws having been approved but evidently they are not enough. The Taxonomy of eco-vandals has now been refined: the first were those of Extinction Rebellion, an English radical-chic movement which naturally immediately found followers in Italy.

Then, as usual, they argued with each other and thus Ultima Generazione was born. Now a competition has been established between the two groups of eco-vandals to see who can do it the biggest with repercussions which as usual is paid by the community. If they then bring in their uncles to support them, the issue gets out of hand and becomes dangerously linked to post-conciliar sensitivities that went under the name of “catholic communists” who have caused great damage to our country in the past. And in fact the sensational actions were carried out as part of the “World Day for Climate Justice” which in Italy had an exceptional sponsor. Guess who? There CGIL, of course.

