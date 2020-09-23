Some French pilots want a minimum price for the plane ticket, around of 40 euros. Their objective ? Do not have to undergo the ecotax as proposed by the citizens’ convention for the climate, the revenues of which would go directly into the State coffers. “We have to get out of the punitive ecology where we put taxes, we know that it does not solve anything, we have been doing it for years. We have to get out of there and enter a virtuous circle by giving airlines the means to invest in cleaner technologies.“, explains Yves Deshayes, president of the national union of pilots in line



Marie Cheron, from the Nicolas foundation Hulot, considers on the contrary that it is necessary to go further in the measures intended to limit the impact of air transport. In particular, it suggests measures such as “the climate contribution ” or “the elimination of domestic lines which can be replaced by a train journey of less than 5 hours“. Since Last June, in Austria, airlines no longer sell plane tickets for less than 40 euros.

