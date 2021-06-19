Teodoro Santos

Pachuca / 06.19.2021 15:01:06

Create a Law that eradicates and sanctions the institutions that carry out the Efforts to Correct Orientation Sexual and Gender Identity (ECOSIG) in Hidalgo It is a priority task and in high demand within the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Transsexual, Transvestite, Intersex and Queer community (LGBTTTIQ or LGBT +) what the Local Congress must attend, said the Secretary of Sexual Diversity of the State Executive Committee (CEE) of Morena, Luis Ángel Tenorio Cruz.

Despite the fact that a bill was presented to the LXIV Legislature, this issue has not been resolved, for which they will insist before the Legislature that said demand of the company be settled before they conclude their period on September 5, since it is a debt that they maintain not only with the community of sexual diversity, but also in terms of human rightsadded Tenorio Cruz.

“Dignity must be protected through the prevention and sanction of these acts that go against sexual diversity, we position ourselves and support this initiative that was worked on at first and that was supported to reach the Local Congress, this coincides with the sexual diversity agenda promoted by Morena, in addition to being endorsed by the National Council to Eradicate Discrimination (Conapred) and the United Nations (UN) for being a human rights issue that also promotes constitutional law respect for the free development of the personality ”, he declared.

Therefore, the current Legislature cannot fail to meet these demands, for which reason They will continue to insist that the chair of the legislative affairs commission, Roxana Montealegre Salvador, prioritize this agenda and that the project can go forward.

“In Hidalgo, through associations, we are aware that this discrimination does exist in these ECOSIG centers, therefore we must guarantee respect for human rights, and that those who commit these practices can be punished with at least 7.5 years in prison because they cannot tolerate this incidence ”, he concluded.

.