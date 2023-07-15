“What lenses to put between the retina and the world?”, Antonio Gramsci, philosopher, politician, sociologist, journalist, former deputy of the Kingdom of Italy. The previous question is correctly formulated, and with this same man of the left other questions are valid: What are we doing for humanity, for the rights of people, for their freedom and for human love? How to look at the world, through the lenses of discrimination and racism or through the lenses of human love?

Since the creation of the world, there has been diversity, it is precisely this condition that gives humanity a sense of love.

Conversion therapies are practices of psychological, psychiatric, religious sessions and violent therapies, with the intention of changing sexual orientation.

It is reprehensible that in full I’m still XXILet’s keep trying to hide, reject, force, humiliate, and turn people into their sexual preference; Being of diverse sexual preference is not a sin, nor a crime, it is scientifically proven that it is not a disease, nor is it a disorder, it is a natural and human condition, a diverse expression of existence and love.

Ecosig, which by its acronym means efforts to correct sexual orientation and gender identity, if only read aggressively, it consists of practices of psychological, psychiatric, religious sessions and violent therapies, which intends to change sexual orientation, gender identity or expression of individuals.

Can you imagine how painful it must be for a son or daughter to be forced by their parents to take such therapies to fit into “their society”? What torture do people of sexual diversity experience to be accepted?

So atrocious are the actions against sexual freedom, that the United Nationsin July 2020, established that “conversion therapies” can amount to forms of torture and should be prohibited worldwide, as it is a method used in which the person is subjected to a negative, painful or distressing sensation while you are exposed to a stimulus linked to your sexual orientation, are also based on pharmacological approaches, such as medication or hormone or steroid treatments.

While religious groups are participants in the practice of false beliefs, which through therapies will “redirect their mistaken sexual preference”; or the aberrations expressed by the deputy Luis de la Rocha, when affirming that “he knows many cases of children with a certain orientation who were treated by psychologists and who today are little men”, evidencing their ignorance and indifference, as well as their discriminatory and inhuman attitude. to the rights and freedoms of Sinaloan children and adolescents.

The Senate of the Republic, since 2022, approved the prohibition of sexual conversion therapies, sanctioning them with penalties of up to 12 years in prison for those who practice them compulsorily; With this, the Government of the Fourth Transformation of Mexicoclaims all rights for all people.

In Sinaloa, in harmony with federal provisions, a legislative reform is in process to prohibit the therapies of sexual Conversion, with the firm conviction of safeguarding the respect and freedom of the rights of sexual diversity; There are only two perspectives on this: apply sexual conversion therapies or prohibit them.

Sinaloa works on laws with a social and human sense, putting the rights and freedoms of all people at the center, with a premise: human love, claiming that the more diverse humanity is, the more humane it is.

Without diversity there is no democracy, and without democracy there is no diversity.

